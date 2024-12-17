Applications sought for FD grants

COLUMBUS – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2025 Fire Department Equipment Grant. Approximately $2 million is available this grant cycle. Applications must be submitted by January 31, 2025, in order to be considered.

The Fire Department Equipment Grant is for qualifying fire departments and local government entities, and both individual and joint fire departments are encouraged to apply. Eligible fire departments must serve a population of less than 25,000, and half of the available funds are specifically earmarked for volunteer fire departments in the state.

Permitted Equipment Grant requests may include personal protective clothing, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), communications equipment, and other miscellaneous equipment that is vital for the safety and effectiveness of Ohio’s firefighters.

Eligible fire departments can apply now by clicking here.

“We are proud to support Ohio’s fire service through these grants, which are critically important to helping fire departments throughout the state acquire life-saving equipment that they otherwise would not be able to purchase,” said Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “These grants provide critical benefits to the fire service, especially our state’s volunteer departments, which often have very limited resources.”

Since 2020, SFM has awarded more than $8.6 million through Fire Department Equipment Grants, including $2.3 million in 2024.