Brenda Sue Hartman, 72, of Van Wert, passed away Friday evening, December 13, 2024, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on March 12, 1952, in Van Wert the daughter of Raymond Donald and Audrey Juanita (Seger) Amweg, who both preceded her in death. On February 16, 1984, she married Randy Lee Hartman who also preceded her in death on September 20, 2021.

Brenda Sue Hartman

Sue was a 1970 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and had worked at the former Balyeat’s Restaurant in Van Wert for over 30 years. She had been a member of the Convoy Fox Hunters Club.

Family survivors include her son, Mark Pate (Edy Schmidt) of Paulding; a sister, Janice Davis of Decatur, Indiana; grandchildren, Hunter, Derick, Makyla; and close friend, Berneil Poling of Delphos.

Sue was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Brandy S. (Hartman) Burton; a grandson, Fisher Burton; three sisters, Vicki L. Klim, Mary Thomas and Kay Speck, and a brother, Kenneth J. Thompson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

