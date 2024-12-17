Crestview Elementary students lauded

CONVOY — Crestview Elementary School has announced the Blue, Red and White Clubs for the first trimester. These academic clubs are based on student grades and attendance for third, fourth and fifth graders.

For Blue Club eligibility, students must have all A’s on their grade card and have missed 24 or fewer hours during the first trimester. Blue Club members include:

Third grade: Harper Adams, Aubree Allenbaugh, Braydon Carrier, Deacon Cochran, Dean Davin, Joel Dennie, August Diener, Avery Fetters, Avery Germann, Addilyn Gilbert, Isabelle Gross, Kenyn Huston, Jenson Holden, Spencer Kinsell, Lucille Moser, Dixie Moulton, Brooklyn Osborn, Emory Reichert, John Schaffner, Landon Sheets, Nellie Speelman, Easton Tenwalde, Edgar Vazquez-Diaz, Maximus Wallis, Flynn Williman

Fourth grade: Zetta Hammons, Lela Murphy, Nolan Perkins, Deklan Speaks, Finn Worden

Fifth grade: Brynee Balliet, Zoey Bigham, Logan Carrier, Sophie Gardner, Easton Heckler, Gracie Hedington, Alexis Heth, Charlotte Long, Ilya Moser, Haley Motycka, McKenna Owens, Vincent Roehm, Holden Perrott, Carson Smazenko, Linley Young

Red Club members must have all A’s and B’s and have missed 24 hours or fewer during the first trimester. Red Club members include:

Third grade: Ella Berning, Ivy Bok, Jade Burkhart, Ariel Clouatre, Addilyn Fair, Ruby Grant, Daniel Hakes, Liberty Huffine, Ithan Hutchison, Maverick Kerns, Skyla Longstreth, Cameron Lyons, Barrett Maxwell, Davis Mendoza, Nathaniel Mueller, Eli Owens, Aurora Perrott, Hailey Poling, Hudson Ragan, Nora Semer, Adeline Stone, Elijah Taylor, Journie Tuttle, Woodward Young

Fourth grade: Ashley Bunker, Ridge Burley, Garrett Grubb, Noah Haley, Kenlie Harting, Beau Knipp, Andrew Knueve, Lenox Le, Drew Lichtensteiger, Jep Lichtensteiger, Breccan Marquard, Aiden May, Elliana Metzger, Memphis Miller, Emma Morgan, Bryson Ogg, Pyper Palacios, Adalynne Ragan, Connor Ream, Camden Roger, Oscar Salazar, Lexie Sherer, Georgia Smazenko, Alivia Speaks, Maverick Tice, Colby Tyas, Alexia White

Fifth grade: Zoey Adams, Lola Baxter, Bentlee Bidlack, Eastin Brincefield, Leland Bultemeier, Justice Call, Tony Crawford, Lillian Grandstaff, Anikyn Harter, Lea Hirschy, Cruze Huffine, Kallen Huston, Briella Jones, Vincent Manson, Zoey Matson, Lincoln McCoy, Mya Morgan, Emma Nielson, Gatlin Ortiz, Avery Owens, Knox Perkins, RJ Powell, Fiona Smart, Sylas Williman, Tinsley Williman, Bryston Thornell, Eleanor Wermer, Ava Wade, Boone Wallace

For White Club eligibility, students must earn all B’s and have missed 24 hours or fewer during the first trimester. White club members include:

Third grade: Haylen Patton, Cooper Roth

Fifth grade: Sara Jean Gordon, Kinlee Tinkham, Dakota Vann