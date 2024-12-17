Prep recap: girls hoops, boys bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

HAVILAND — Lexi Moore scored 18 points and Wayne Trace defeated Van Wert 44-23 in non-conference girls basketball action on Tuesday.

Moore accounted for all eight of Wayne Trace’s first quarter points and the Raiders led 8-7 at the end of the period. Amaya Dowdy accounted for five of Van Wert’s points. Caroline Winans stepped up in the second quarter and scored eight points, including a pair of treys, while Kendra Deehring scored all four of Van Wert’s points. Armed with a 20-11 lead to start the third quarter, the Raiders outscored Van Wert 10-4 for a 30-15 lead at the end of the period. Moore scored eight more points in the fourth quarter.

Dowdy, Deehring and Katie DeAmicis each finished with six points for Van Wert.

Both teams will return to action Thursday. The Cougars (1-5) will travel to Celina and Wayne Trace (6-2) will head to Fort Jennings.

Bowling

Lincolnview 1838 Perry 1597

DELPHOS — At the Delphos Recreation Center on Monday, Evan Elling rolled a 246-152-398 series to lead Lincolnview to a 1838-1597 victory over Perry. Grayden Clay finished with a 197-189-386 series, followed by Aaron Garay (199-178-377), Pacey Early (204-152-356) and Logan Block (170-151-321).