Reconstructed Convoy rest areas to open in March

Newly reconstructed rest areas along U.S. 30 in the Convoy area are scheduled to open in March. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — While noticeable progress has been made on new east and westbound rest areas in western Van Wert County, both are now scheduled to open in March of next year, about two months later than originally anticipated.

The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the rest areas in both directions of U.S. 30 in Convoy in January of this year. The old structures were demolished and the new structures appear to be entering the finishing stages. Newly resurfaced parking areas are part of the project as well.

The original project timeline given was approximately one year, putting both on track for January of 2025. However, ODOT District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton said on Tuesday that the timeline for opening has been adjusted by about 60 days. She added a meeting is scheduled for this Friday to discuss the upcoming openings, and more information would be available after that.

The new structures feature a lodge-style design with everything under one roof, including larger restrooms with adult changing tables, a lobby area with vending and regional tourism information, and an attached and covered outdoor picnic area. Included in the new design are landscape upgrades that include Ohio native plants.

“We’re excited to provide a fresh and welcoming travel experience for all motorists,” ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes said at the time.

In May of last year, Governor Mike DeWine announced a plan to update 33 rest areas across 17 locations with all new buildings, with additional parking added where possible.

“Our rest stops give travelers, truck drivers, and families a safe place to rest, which can increase focus and safety when they get back on the road,” Governor DeWine said. “While they’re stretching their legs, we want to share Ohio’s amazing story, and tell them about our innovative Ohioans, beautiful natural resources, and exciting attractions.”

It’s anticipated that all 33 rest areas slated for reconstruction will be done by 2026.

Ohio has 85 rest areas located along major highways across the state, not including those maintained by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.