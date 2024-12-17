Robert J. “Bob” Lauer

Robert J. “Bob” Lauer, 66, of Delphos, passed away Monday morning, December 16, 2024, at his home.

He was born November 21, 1958, in Delphos to James A. and Betty M. (Laudick) Lauer who both preceded him in death. On May 21, 1983, he married Teri Burley, who survives in Delphos.

Bob is also survived by his sisters, Judy (Tom) Hickey of Delphos, Carol (Dave) Grothouse of Toledo, Jo Duncan and Lynn (John) Miller both of Delphos; in-laws, Sue Sinning of Van Wert, Randy Burley of Ottoville and Mark Burley of Convoy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by in-laws, Dan Duncan and Fawn Burley.

Bob was a 1977 graduate of St. John’s High School. He worked at Gressel during high school, and drove truck for them after graduation. Through the Brandehoff family, he became interested in the jewelry business by watching Tom Brandehoff and his son Bret, who was a classmate of his. This sparked Bob’s interest in watch repair. He went to Gem City College in Illinois to learn the trade of watchmaker and jewelry repair. While in school he heard of an opening at Von’s Jewelry in Lima and began with them in the early 80’s. At Von’s he was known by many of his clients as the ‘Watch Doctor’, specializing in Rolex. He retired from there this past spring.

He was a huge NASCAR fan. Bob loved his cats, target shooting, was a history buff, avid reader, enjoyed working outside, and loved working with his hands.

A memorial visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos. A service will follow the visitation at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared at weberfh.net.