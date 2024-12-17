VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/16/2024

Monday December 16, 2024

2:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a disabledvehicle in the roadway.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of

breaking and entering, and theft from an outbuilding

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a

motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an abandoned residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a report of suspicious activity.