Ruling issued in drug case, other cases

VW independent staff

A local man facing four felony drug charges has been found competent to stand trial.

The ruling came down Wednesday morning in the case of Kyle Grieshaber, 38, of Van Wert. The decision was made after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield scheduled a pre-trial conference for 8 a.m. January 22. Grieshaber is charged with aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both second degree felonies; a separate count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and another count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. He was originally scheduled to stand trial in late August, but it was postponed after defense attorney Scott Gordon filed a request for a compentency hearing.

Several other hearings were held on Wednesday, including three sentencing hearings.

Dontrall Smith, 29, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with credit for 223 days already served for receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony and an identical sentence for grand theft of a motor vehicle, also a fourth degree felony. The sentences will be served concurrently and Smith was ordered to pay court costs.

Corbin Delgado, 20, of Grover Hill was sentenced to up to six months at CTF Treatment Center, three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he must serve 100 hours of community service, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and he was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

After violating her probation, Mikayla Lavy, 29, of Delphos was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. She is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Bobby Burnett, 30, of Venedocia, changed his plea to guilty of non-support of dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. February 5.

Danielle Doster, 45, of New Haven, entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC -program benefits, all fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. January 30.

Joshua Carroll, 37, of Willshire, admitted to violating his probation by failing to complete treatment. He was released on a surety bond and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. January 22.

On Friday, December 13, Ryan Mohr, 33, of Van Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information for using weapons while intoxicated, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of community control, ordered to attend gun safety class and must pay monthly probation supervision fees and court costs.

On Monday, Skyler Imler, 20, Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond/intervention in lieu by failing to follow through with treatment. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. February 5.