Cougar grapplers fall to Celina

VW independent sports

It was a rough night for Van Wert wrestlers, as the Cougars lost to Celina 60-15 at home on Thursday. Owen Bates, Renson Spear and Briggs Wallace won their matches for the Cougars (2-1 WBL).



285 – Cash Patrick (C) 3-2 OT decision over Breese Bollenbacher

106 – Owen Bates (VW) pin in 1:22 over Issac Helmer

113 – Josiah King (C) pin in 1:57 over Jillian Sempkowski

120 – Leland Dross (C) pin in 3:12 over Ryan Wallace

126 – Kristoff Melendrez (C) Fall 2:50 over Tristan Hoehn

132 – Renson Spear (VW) 15-13 decision over Aaren King

138 – Payton Staugler (C) 16-1 technical fall over Carter Bledsoe

144 – Briggs Wallace (VW) pin in 2:30 over Zach Colobong

150 – Noah Russell (C) 18-2 technical fall over Phillip Burker

157 – Luke Maxwell (C) 19-1 technical fall over Gavin Baker

165 – Kahne Shaffer (C) pin in 4:40 over Auston Welker

175 – Wes Gerber (C) pin in 2:33 over Max Heuerman

190 – Anthony Nuding (C) forfeit

215 – Carter Ly (C) pin in 3:45 over Ben Verville

The Cougars will return to action December 27-28 at the Tri-State Border Wars hosted by Defiance.