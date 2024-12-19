Crash near Convoy kills one trucker

VW independent staff/submitted information

TULLY TOWNSHIP – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday evening fatal crash that involved two semi-trucks.

Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 30 at Ohio 49 North near Convoy at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation revealed that Amie Marie Cook, 31, of New Albany, was operating a 2018 Freightliner semi and was southbound on Ohio 49. Blane William Williamson, 64, of Kendallville, Indiana, was operating a 2019 Kenworth semi and was traveling westbound on U.S. 30.

After stopping at the posted stop sign Cook, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and began to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 30. Williamson, who traveling in the left lane of westbound U.S. 30, struck Cook’s trailer.

Cook was treated at the scene and was released with no reported injuries. Williamson suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Convoy Fire & EMS, Payne Fire & EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Van Wert County EMA, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Van Wert County CERT and Hague’s Towing and Repair.