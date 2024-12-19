Gary Ashbaugh

Gary Ashbaugh, 69, of Van Wert, passed away early Thursday morning, December 19, 2024, at his residence.

He was born on October 16, 1955, to Gayle A. and Phyllis Ann (Stripe) Ashbaugh and was a graduate of Lincolnview High School.

Gary dedicated his life to public service and community engagement, serving as a former Pleasant Township Trustee and Woodland Cemetery Trustee. He was a member of the Van Wert County Township Association and the Ohio Buckeye Sheriff Association. After years of hard work, Gary retired as the Union Township Road Supervisor, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and commitment to his community. He was also known for his passion for drag racing, having been a member of the T.N.A. Drag Racing Team. Two of Gary’s favorite places were Happy Hollow Resort in Michigan and the former Wayne Trail Drag Strip in Van Wert County.

More than anything, Gary cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debra Jean (Johns) Ashbaugh; his son, Gary Adam (Katie) Ashbaugh of Van Wert; his daughter, Krystle (Craig) Hoersten of Delphos; his grandchildren, Justin N. Hoersten, Olivia Anne Ashbaugh, Kowen H. Hoersten, Reaghan R. Ashbaugh and Riggs M. Hoersten; his sisters, Susan M. Miller, Sandra K. Wingate, and Debra L. (Donnie) Miller, and his devoted dog, Molly. His children and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments and brought him immense joy throughout his life.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gayle A. Ashbaugh, Jr.

Visitation for Gary will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Haddix, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. All who knew Gary are invited to come and celebrate his life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a local charity of choice in Gary’s honor.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

