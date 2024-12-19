Gregory B. Schaffner

Gregory B. Schaffner, 59, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, December 18, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

Born on November 27, 1965, in Van Wert, he was the beloved son of Milo and Beverly “Jo” (Fowler) Schaffner and the cherished husband of Cheryl (Crider) Schaffner.

Gregory Schaffner

Greg dedicated over 20 years of his life to Wayne Trace Local Schools, where he worked in building maintenance at Grover Hill Elementary. His commitment to the community extended beyond the school as he was known for his engaging personality and infectious laughter that could light up any room. A licensed cosmetologist and paralegal, Greg was a multi-talented individual who embraced learning and growth throughout his life.

A former member of Trinity Friends Church, Greg was most recently affiliated with Church on the Horizon in Van Wert. His passions included being an avid reader, staying informed about current events and politics, and cooking, where he excelled in creating delightful meals for his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; his mother, Jo; his daughter, Patricia F. (Nick) Kerns; a stepdaughter, Jessica Garrett, and his brothers, Brian (Lisa) Schaffner and Jason (Linda) Schaffner. Above all, Greg cherished his grandchildren, who were the light of his life and the source of his greatest joy, Macein and Morgein Bigham, and Maverik and Dakota Carley and a great- granddaughter, Everly Waters.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milo E. Schaffner, Jr; and a stepson, Kim M. Busher.

A memorial service for Gregory will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, December 23, at the Church on the Horizon, 551 Center St, Van Wert, with Pastor Brad Custis, officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Mohr Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate his life, share memories, and pay their respects, one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Greg will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His laughter and warmth will remain in the hearts of those he touched.

All memorial flowers and gifts are to be delivered directly to the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.