Recap: girls hoops; boys, girls bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Miller City 36 Lincolnview 35

Lincolnview came up just short at home, falling to Miller City 36-35 on Thursday.

The Lancers (3-5) led at the end of each of the first three quarters, 10-9 after the first period, 29-16, and 33-29 after three periods. However, the visiting Wildcats (8-2) outscored Lincolnview 7-2 in the final quarter to claim the win.

Keira Breese led Lincolnview with 15 points, including 11 in the first half. Miller City’s Kera Ruhe led all scorers with 16 points, with eight coming in the third quarter on a pair of treys and a conventional bucket.

Lincolnview will travel to New Bremen on Friday, December 27.

Columbus Grove 51 Crestview 45

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Lady Knights suffered their first NWC loss, falling to Columbus Grove 51-45 on Thursday. The loss snapped Crestview’s six-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs (8-0, 4-0 NWC) led 15-14 after one quarter but Crestview rallied for a 26-22 halftime lead. Columbus Grove enjoyed a 16-8 third quarter scoring advantage and led 38-34 at the end of the period.

Crestview’s Ellie Kline led all scorers with 21 points, while Kennedy Crider and Josie Kulwicki added 8 points each. Lauryn Auchmuty led Columbus Grove with 19 points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,500 career points.

The Lady Knights (7-2, 2-1 NWC) will host Kalida on Saturday.

Celina 44 Van Wert 34

CELINA — The Cougars fell to 1-6 (0-3 WBL) with a 44-34 road loss to Celina (3-6, 3-1 WBL) on Thursday.

Van Wert will host Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

Bowling

Van Wert bowlers enjoy two sweeps

It was a good week for Van Wert High School bowlers. On Tuesday, the Cougars swept Parkway, then followed up the next day with a sweep of WBL foe Shawnee.

The boys’ team defeated Parkway 2619-2159. Top bowlers for Van Wert were Christian Thatcher with a 213-187-400 series. Logan Sutton rolled a 198-190-388 series, and Tristan Blackmore enjoyed a 180 game. The girls’ team topped Parkway 2031-1991. Top bowlers were Reagan Horine (145-193-338), and Makayla Wannemacher (164-174-338). The junior varsity boys beat Parkway 1929-1793. Top bowlers were Sophomore Trenton Tressler (163) and Jordan Bennett (147).

On Wednesday, the boys’ varsity team defeated Shawnee 3040-2906. Top bowlers Logan Sutton (246-239-485), Tristan Blackmore (234-225-459), and Hayden Davis (245-176-421). The girls’ team beat Shawnee 2245-2102, with Reagan Horine (179-169-348) leading the way. Lindsey Say and Madison Mendenhall each rolled a 165 game, and Gracelynn Brown recorded a 156 game.

The Cougars will face Wapakoneta at 3 p.m. January 4 at Olympic Lanes.