Friday night hoops scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, December 20.
MAC
Fort Recovery 53 Parkway 48
Marion Local 57 New Knoxville 35
Minster 66 St. Henry 34
Versailles 50 New Bremen 41
NWC
Allen East 61 Delphos Jefferson 38
Crestview 63 Columbus Grove 41
Spencerville 62 Lima Central Catholic 54
WBL
Defiance 42 St. Marys Memorial 25
Elida 63 Kenton 29
Shawnee 62 Bath 41
Van Wert 50 Celina 35
Wapakoneta 52 Ottawa-Glandorf 43
Non-conference
Archbold 42 Fairview 37
Bluffton 73 Riverdale 52
Fort Jennings 55 Ayersville 40
Ottoville 51 Lincolnview 44
Patrick Henry 49 Kalida 36
Paulding 61 Stryker 47
Wauseon 55 Tinora 41
