Friday night hoops scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school basketball games played on Friday, December 20.

MAC

Fort Recovery 53 Parkway 48

Marion Local 57 New Knoxville 35

Minster 66 St. Henry 34

Versailles 50 New Bremen 41

NWC

Allen East 61 Delphos Jefferson 38

Crestview 63 Columbus Grove 41

Spencerville 62 Lima Central Catholic 54

WBL

Defiance 42 St. Marys Memorial 25

Elida 63 Kenton 29

Shawnee 62 Bath 41

Van Wert 50 Celina 35

Wapakoneta 52 Ottawa-Glandorf 43

Non-conference

Archbold 42 Fairview 37

Bluffton 73 Riverdale 52

Fort Jennings 55 Ayersville 40

Ottoville 51 Lincolnview 44

Patrick Henry 49 Kalida 36

Paulding 61 Stryker 47

Wauseon 55 Tinora 41