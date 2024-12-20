Lincolnview BOE to decide on ESC affiliation change

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It appears the Lincolnview Local Schools will switch the district’s affiliation from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center to the Mercer County Educational Service Center.

A vote will be taken during a special board meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, December 30, at the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. The special meeting was set during Wednesday night’s regular monthly board meeting, after further discussion about the possible change.

The idea was first brought up by Superintendent Jeff Snyder during the November board meeting. He said he’s impressed with the Mercer County ESC’s gifted programs and the larger number of personnel they employ, plus the high level of professional development and other services the Mercer County ESC provides.

“We want to recruit and retain good teachers to our district as we’ll be starting another wave of retirement here soon with a number of our teachers,” Snyder said. “They have a gifted program, they have a good in-depth speech service program, special education is in their wheelhouse and they have an audit program for the preschool that we’re really interested in. They also have a grant writing area for additional funding that maybe we can get.”

“Where we’re at and what we really want to work on and what they can provide – it just seems like that might be the direction that meets our needs now,” Snyder added.

During Wednesday’s discussion, Western Buckeye ESC representatives were in attendance, including Superintendent Tom Taylor, Treasurer Tricia Taylor and board member Bill Poe and they answered various questions from Lincolnview school board members.

After the discussion, the decision was made to schedule the December 30 special meeting in order to get a full board vote. Board member Lori Snyder was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.

“Whatever decision is made, we’re still going to get services through Mercer County and we’re still going to get services through Western Buckeye,” Snyder said. “There’s no wrong decision. There’s going to be services that we continue to purchase through both of them to fit our needs.”

Board members approved a five year administrative contract for Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock. She was hired last year to replace longtime treasurer Troy Bowersock, who left for the same position with the Van Wert City Schools.

In other personnel moves, the board approved a one year contract for Katelynn Hoersten, assistant treasurer/EMIS coordinator; a technical service advisory contract with Jeffery Krugh as a Class I domestic water systems operator and wastewater systems operator, effective January 1; a supplemental contract for Chad Kraner, spring play director; personal service contracts for Kim Pollack (assistant spring play director), Mary Ann Falk (spring play tech director), Josh England (spring play set coordinator), and Dominic Johnson, high school assistant wrestling coach/junior high wrestling coach. Board members also accepted the resignations of junior high wrestling coach Tyler Ulrey and high school varsity assistant wrestling coach Logan Agler.

During his report to the board, Lincolnview Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said planning is underway for the next Rivals United campaign, with student council members from Lincolnview and Crestview meeting for planning purposes. He also noted a College Credit Plus meeting for all students and parents of 6-11 graders will take place at 6 p.m. January 22 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer gave a brief rundown of numerous December events and activities that have taken place, including concerts and music programs, a book fair and Secret Santa.

In other business, the board approved several agenda items, including:

2025 renewed membership to Willow Bend Country Club, $275.

Renewed membership to the Ohio School Boards Association, $5,089.

Renewed membership in the OSBA legal assistance fund, $250.

The Lincolnview indoor track club for the 2024-2025 school year at no cost to the district, and approved Matt Langdon, Jeff Jacomet, Marla Kemler and Kendra Heffelfinger as unpaid volunteer coaches.

A pair of grants and three local donations were graciously accepted by the board. The combined $7,500 grants were from The Columbus Foundation via Battelle Foundation Fund for STEM activities. The donations came from the family of Joan Poling ($535) for the Lincolnview Latchkey program; $500 from St. Paul’s Church for the needy student fund, and $443.68 from Lifehouse Church, also for the needy student fund.

The next regular meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. The annual organizational meeting will be held first, followed by the tax budget hearing, both of which are required by law.