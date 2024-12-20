Optimist Club offering scholarships

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is seeking applications for its annual service award scholarship. Three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors from Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert high schools. Vantage students from these home schools are also eligible.

The criteria are hours of community service through a church, non-profit organization, or group, and a GPA of 2.0 or above. Two letters of recommendation and a copy of the student’s transcripts are also required.

Download an application at optimistvw.com or pick up in the guidance or administration office at your school. The deadline is Friday, April 11, 2025.