Rodger D. Hoffman

Rodger D. Hoffman, 71, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024, under the care of VITAShealthcare In-Home Hospice. For two and half years, Rodger was under the care of The James Cancer and Solove Research Center. He was grateful for the treatments he received from the many doctors and nurses he came in contact with.

He was born on February 24, 1953, in Van Wert, to Frank B. Hoffman and Arlene (Palmer) Hoffman.

Rodger Hoffman

On July 31, 1976, he married Cathy (Ryan) Hoffman, who survives. Together they had two children, Cara Hoffman and Joe (Jaime) Hoffman, and their children Jacob and Ali, all of Dublin. Rodger is also survived by his brother, Frank (Barb) Hoffman of Van Wert, and two sisters, Terry Klan (Jim Miller) of Belize and Lori Hoffman-Foltz (Michelle Foltz-Hoffman) of Convoy. Additionally, he is survived by brothers-in-law, Pat (Diane) Ryan of Van Wert and Jim Ryan of Naples, Florida; sister-in-law, Dewey (Mark) Matthews of Bevercreek, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Rodger was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sandy Figley; his in-laws Pat and Agnes Ryan, and several close friends and traveling buddies.

Rodger cherished the fact that he grew up on a farm and was quick to share that fact with everyone he met. He spent most of his working career in the farming industry at Harvey Equipment and Kennedy Kuhn. Prior to working in the farm implement business, he was a Van Wert firefighter for two years. In retirement, he enjoyed the outdoors, feeding the birds, gardening and taking care of his flowers and reading.

He was a 1971 graduate of Van Wert High School, where he proudly still shared close relationships with several of his high school friends. Upon retirement in 2007, Rodger and Cathy took off on one of their greatest adventures. On a quest to make new friends and memories, they moved to the Florida Keys where Cathy became the executive director of the Big Pine Academy on Big Pine Key. Through the school and their involvement and St. Peter Catholic Church, they enjoyed 12 years of making many new friends, fishing, lobstering, crabbing, scuba diving, sailing and enjoying island life.

Rodger became a Catholic while living there, enjoyed several years of weekend-long Emmaus Retreats on Pigeon Key, as well as enjoying a short stint of working at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas National Park. Rodger loved to cook and enjoyed gathering friends for weekend meals and cocktails. From dinner parties of four to larger gatherings of 20 or more, Rodger was happy to entertain and loved to share his love of food with everyone. Rodger and Cathy decided in 2019 that it was time to move back to Ohio to be closer to family. They settled in Dublin, and enjoyed living near their children and grandchildren.

Rodger loved to travel. It began with a cross-country trip on their honeymoon to Colorado and Wyoming and for the next 48 years included visiting more than two dozen countries and 48 states. COVID and Rodger’s cancer diagnosis put a damper on some of their plans, but they continued to make the best of the situation and managed to get in a few trips during his treatments. Belize, Costa Rica, and New York were a few of his adventures, and his last trip was the top of his bucket list – Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New England in the fall.

A celebration of Rodger’s life will be held during the afternoon of January 18, 2025, at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert, Ohio. Friends and family are encouraged to come and celebrate a life well lived. In the words of Jimmy Buffett – “Bubbles up buddy… It’s time to go home.”

In lieu of flowers, Rodger’s request is that in his memory you plant a tree, feed the birds, plant some flowers – enjoy the beauty of nature. Take the trip. See new things, meet new people, and embrace cultural and religious diversity.