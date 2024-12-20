Sheriff presents annual deputy awards
Submitted information
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach recently held his office’s annual awards banquet at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert.
Sheriff Riggenbach believes it is important to acknowledge and recognize staff for exceptional performance throughout the year. Staff are nominated by fellow staff members for each award, which is then reviewed by an awards committee.
There are several awards available to be issued each year including Office Citation, Certificate of Merit, Award of Valor, Life Saving Award, Commendation Award, Safe Driving Award, Civilian Citation, Certificate of Appreciation, and Military Service Award.
The top awards this year went to the following:
Civilian Employee of the Year – Amanda Overholt
Communications Officer of the Year – Willow Von Stetina
Corrections Officer of the Year – Skylar Smallwood
Deputy of the Year – Tyler Mox
Sheriff Riggenbach congratulated everyone who received an award and thanked the entire staff for a job well done.
