Sheriff presents annual deputy awards

Submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach recently held his office’s annual awards banquet at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert.

Sheriff Riggenbach believes it is important to acknowledge and recognize staff for exceptional performance throughout the year. Staff are nominated by fellow staff members for each award, which is then reviewed by an awards committee.

There are several awards available to be issued each year including Office Citation, Certificate of Merit, Award of Valor, Life Saving Award, Commendation Award, Safe Driving Award, Civilian Citation, Certificate of Appreciation, and Military Service Award.

Pictured clockwise from top left: Amanda Overholt, Willow Von Stetina, Tyler Mox and Skylar Smallwood. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photos

The top awards this year went to the following:

Civilian Employee of the Year – Amanda Overholt

Communications Officer of the Year – Willow Von Stetina

Corrections Officer of the Year – Skylar Smallwood

Deputy of the Year – Tyler Mox

Sheriff Riggenbach congratulated everyone who received an award and thanked the entire staff for a job well done.