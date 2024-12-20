Sue Lynn (Neiford) Price

Sue Lynn (Neiford) Price, 81, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

She was born October 11, 1943, in Van Wert, to Homer and Mary (Johnson) Neiford. Sue married Jim Price who survives in Van Wert.

She retired from Aeroquip, in Van Wert, after 32 years of service. Sue was a member of Trinity Global Methodist Church, in Van Wert, where she served on the Trinity Global Methodist Church Missions Committee. She enjoyed her envovlement with her Bunco Club.

In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by her children, Tammy (Kevin) Wade, Trent (Beth) Butler, Eric Price, Tony (Erin) Price, Ben (Darcie) Price and Mitch (Emilee) Price; her grandchilren, Jessica (Makayla) Stray-Butler, Brett Butler, Justin (Emilie) Price, Austin Price, Gracie Price, Carter Price, Kase Price, Isabelle Price, Beckum Price and Penelope Price; great- granddaughters, Ellie and Nora, and a brother, Jim (Doris) Neiford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Mary.

Sue was a dedicated, compassionate and loving person, who loved the Lord and His church, her family and friends and her life. Sue enjoyed her 19 years of retirement so very much. She was always active with her husband, Jim. Whether it be dining out, shopping, thrifting or anything else, Sue loved it just as long as her and Jim could be together. At home, she and Jim would decorate the house and watch Hallmark movies, one tear at a time.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Trinity Global Methodist Church, Van Wert with Rev. David To, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Trinity Global Methodist Church. Memorial flowers and gifts are to be delivered directly to the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Sue will be greatly missed, but we all know she is one beautiful angel in heaven.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.