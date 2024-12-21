Braun makes donation to local BDC

Submitted information

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert (BDC) has announced a charitable donation from Braun to support its capital campaign. This contribution will help the BDCVW further its mission of driving economic growth and development in the Van Wert area.

“We are incredibly grateful for Braun’s generous donation,” BDC Vice President Pat Ryan said. “Their support will be vital in fueling our mission to strengthen our local economy.”

“Braun supports the BDC capital campaign because current businesses play a critical role in shaping the future of our community,” said Kim Braun, President US Division at Demers Braun Crestline Medix. “Contributing to Van Wert’s growth enhances our own sustainability with greater community resources, quality of life, and an expanding workforce population.”

Pictured above are Marshall Minth, VP of Finance, Braun; Lindy Buzard, HR Manager, Braun; Pat Ryan, VP of BDC; Mat Cook, Engineering Manager. Photo submitted

The BDC’s capital campaign will fund various projects and programs, including:

Business attraction and retention

Infrastructure and community development

Entrepreneurship and innovation

The Business Development Corporation of Van Wert is a non-profit organization that promotes economic growth and development in the Van Wert area. The BDC strives to create a thriving community for businesses and residents through various programs and initiatives. Learn more about the Business Development Corporation at www.bdcvw.com.