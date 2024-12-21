Hoops roundup: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 63 Columbus Grove 41

CONVOY — Wren Sheets turned in a double-double to lead Crestview to a 63-41 victory over Columbus Grove on Friday night.

The 6-6 senior scored 18 points, including 12 in the first half, and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Knights, who won their third straight game and improved to 5-3 (1-1 NWC).

Sheets scored six points in the first quarter while Hayden Perrott added seven points, including a pair of triples and Crestview led 17-11 at the end of the period. Sheets added six more points in the second quarter and Perrott and Tommy Heffner each drilled a three pointer to boost the lead to 34-18 at halftime. Sheets hit two baskets and two foul shots in the third quarter, while Perrott, Huxley Grose and Braxton Leeth each drained a triple and the Knights parlayed a 19-9 scoring advantage into a 53-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Perrott finished with 15 points and the Knights were 23-of-54 from the floor, 10-of-17 from the foul line and pulled down an amazing 40 rebounds. Columbus Grove (0-2, 0-1 NWC) had two players finish in double figures. Trenton Barraza scored 12 points, including five in the first quarter, and Brady Basinger, who added 10 points. The Bulldogs were 15-of-54 shooting and 8-of-10 on free throws with 28 rebounds.

Crestview will host Kalida today, with the junior varsity game tipping off at 4 p.m.

Ottoville 51 Lincolnview 44

OTTOVILLE — A fast start by Ottoville and a slow start by Lincolnview translated into a 51-44 victory by the Big Green on Friday night.

Ottoville bolted out to a 19-8 first quarter lead, with Ashton Miller and Landon Horstman each scoring six points in the period. Max Hammons accounted for six of Lincolnview’s points in the quarter. Horstman added five more points in the second quarter and the Big Green went on to enjoy a 30-17 halftime advantage. Chayse Overholt, who led Lincolnview with 14 points, scored six points in the second quarter.

Kreston Tow put in six points for the Lancers in the third quarter but Lincolnview trailed 42-26 entering the final stanza. The Lancers outscored Ottoville 18-9 in the final period, with Tow scoring seven points and tallying 13 on the night. Hammons also hit double digits, finishing with 12 points. Horstman led all scorers with 16 points, plus 13 rebounds. Ottoville had a 33-17 rebounding advantage.

Lincolnview finished 17-of-46 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the foul line, while Ottoville converted 19-of-44 shots and 10-of-18 free throws.

Both teams are back in action today. Lincolnview (2-3) will travel to Fort Jennings while Ottoville (4-3) will host Paulding.