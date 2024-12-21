Hospital installs new CT scanner

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital’s Imaging Department has installed a new state-of-the-art Computed Tomography (CT) Unit to enhance diagnostic capabilities.

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital’s new CT scanner. Photo submitted

The GE Revolution Ascend CT scanner was installed at Van Wert Hospital on Friday, December 20, as part of a $1 million investment to upgrade the service for patients. It produces high quality images, making it easy for radiologists to read the scans.

“We are thrilled to begin offering this cutting-edge technology for our patients here at Van Wert Hospital,” said Joy Bischoff, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “This 128 slice CT scanner delivers more accurate diagnosis, faster. Less time also reduces exposure to radiation, making it safer. This is the same CT scanner used at larger hospitals within the OhioHealth system.”

“Thanks to this investment from OhioHealth, patients no longer need to travel far distances or leave Van Wert for any advanced imaging need,” she added.

The scan itself happens faster, taking a matter of seconds, creating a more comfortable experience for the patient. It can also provide physicians with a clean, three-dimensional image of the heart and its vessels.

“We can detect issues before they become bigger problems, which we know can lead to better health outcomes for patients,” said Taylor Dahlinghaus, Manager of Radiology Support Services at Van Wert Hospital.