Latta named as subcommittee chair

VW independent staff/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Fifth District) has been selected to lead Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Energy for the 119th Congress by Energy and Commerce Chairman-Elect, Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY).

Bob Latta

“Next year, the Energy and Commerce Committee will lead the way in delivering tangible solutions to our nation’s most pressing issues, which includes restoring U.S. energy dominance to strengthen our national security and lower costs for the American people,” Latta said. “This critical work will be done through the Energy Subcommittee, and I’d like to thank our incoming E&C Chair, Brett Guthrie, for selecting me to lead the panel. I’m also looking forward to doing this important work alongside our Energy Subcommittee Vice Chair, Congressman Randy Weber.”

“As Chairman of the Energy Subcommittee, I’ll hit the ground running on day one with my colleagues to advance an all-of-the-above energy strategy, reverse energy crushing regulations, and unleash America’s diverse energy portfolio without the federal government picking winners and losers,” he added.

“I look forward to working with Congressman Latta in his role as Chair of the Subcommittee on Energy,” Guthrie said.”Congressman Latta will lead the way to fuel domestic energy production and ensure Americans have access to reliable energy while expanding the use of innovative proven sources, like nuclear. I look forward to working with Bob to lower energy prices for every day Americans.”

Latta’s represents Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes Van Wert county. It is home to 86,000 manufacturing jobs and is the largest agriculture income producing district in the state. These industries rely on an abundance of energy, and the state of Ohio is home to an array of energy sources, including oil, natural gas, clean coal, hydropower, wind, solar, nuclear, and biofuel energy sources.

Latta previously served as Chair of E&C’s Subcommittee on Communications and Technology and Chair of E&C’s Subcommittee on Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection.