Man goes from courthouse to courthouse

VW independent staff

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies were called on to assist Van Wert Municipal Court authorities with the apprehension of a subject who fled the court after being informed of a warrant for his arrest.

It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. A report from the Sheriff’s Office indicates Kyle W. Caldwell, 45, of Liberty Township, was located and arrested in nearby Van Wert County Courthouse, where he had fled to the Adult Parole Office.

Caldwell had warrants for failure to appear in three cases. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.