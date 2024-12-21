Van Wert and Paulding Habitat for Humanity join forces

Habitat for Humanity board members Andy McMahon, Duane Riethman, Lora Lyons, Laurie Lucas, Mary Clark, Brent Jones, Bob Mutschelknaus, Anthony Marlin and Christopher Bercaw met this week to discuss a merger for efficiency and renewed dedication to the counties of Paulding and Van Wert. The newly announced merger will take effect January 1. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s a change that’s being touted as a way to benefit residents of two counties.

Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Van Wert and Paulding counties have announced a merger to enhance the efficiency and reach of their operations. The newly unified organization will officially begin operations under the new structure on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Laurie Lucas, Executive Director of the merged Habitat for Humanity, said the decision to unite was driven by the challenges both affiliates faced in maintaining compliance with Habitat International’s requirements. Both Van Wert and Paulding struggled to meet the standard of building a home every 18 months and maintaining the necessary certifications, including a qualified loan officer and a construction safety officer.

“By merging, we’re combining strengths. Paulding is strong in fundraising and outreach, while Van Wert excels in construction and project completion,” Lucas explained. “The hope is that this synergy will allow the organization to build homes more efficiently and consistently, aiming for one home annually, alternating between the two counties. This merger will help us reach more families in need, ensuring they have safe, affordable housing. By working together, we can make a bigger impact in both communities.”

Benefits of the Merger

The combined board will have 14 members, doubling its capacity from the previous seven member boards in each county. This expanded leadership structure is expected to enhance decision making and streamline operations. The Paulding office will serve as the central hub for both counties, eliminating the need for a secondary office in Van Wert.

Lucas stressed that all donations will remain local, ensuring that contributions designated for Paulding County will stay within Paulding, while Van Wert contributions will directly benefit its community. For donors who do not specify, funds will be allocated based on the greatest need, with 100 percent of donations going toward building homes.

Upcoming Projects and Applications

The first build under the merged entity is slated to break ground in Van Wert in late April of next year, followed by a project in Paulding County. Applications for the next home in Van Wert will open on January 6 and run through February 20.



Contact Information

Residents looking to donate, volunteer, or apply for housing can contact Habitat for Humanity through their new email address, habitatpvw@gmail.com, or by phone at 419.789.8902. A new website and Facebook page are also in the works to provide updates and additional ways to engage with the organization.

For those interested in volunteering, whether on the construction site or through other means, the organization welcomes all support. With a focus on collaboration and community, the newly merged Habitat for Humanity is ready to build brighter futures in Van Wert and Paulding counties.

Three major fundraising events are confirmed for 2025, including the Golf Outing on June 7; The Hog Roast on October 23, and the Van Wert BBQ on September 6.