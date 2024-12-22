Time is running out to enjoy two dazzling holiday displays in Van Wert. Christmas at Fountain Park on W. Main St. will continue from 6-10 p.m. each night, weather permitting, through Friday, December 27. It’s free and open to the public. The 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds will continue tonight, tomorrow night and Christmas night from 6-9 p.m. each night (enter through Gate No. 4). Admission is $5 per carload. Van Wert independent file photo