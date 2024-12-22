The Van Wert County Courthouse

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024

Time is running out to enjoy two dazzling holiday displays in Van Wert. Christmas at Fountain Park on W. Main St. will continue from 6-10 p.m. each night, weather permitting, through Friday, December 27. It’s free and open to the public. The 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds will continue tonight, tomorrow night and Christmas night from 6-9 p.m. each night (enter through Gate No. 4). Admission is $5 per carload. Van Wert independent file photo

POSTED: 12/22/24 at 10:08 pm. FILED UNDER: Top Story