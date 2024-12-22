Campaign donation…

Central Insurance completed their 2024-25 campaign for the United Way of Van Wert County, raising a total of $135,877. This impressive contribution includes $60,877 pledged by employees and a generous $75,000 company match. As the longest standing partner of the United Way, Central Insurance goes beyond financial support by fostering a culture of giving back.Through active participation in annual campaigns, fundraisers, and encouraging employee volunteerism, Central plays a vital role in strengthening the Van Wert County community and 31 local agencies. Pictured from left to right are: Ashley Bultemeier, United Way; Amelia Clouse , Central Insurance/United Way board wember; Tracey Lautzenheiser, Central Insurance/United Way board member, and Evan Purmort, Central Insurance President and CEO. Photo submitted