Council’s final 2024 meeting is tonight

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council’s final meeting of 2024 is scheduled to begin at 6:30 tonight and if the agenda is a true indicator, it could be a quick meeting.

There are no ordinances or resolutions up for first, second or third reading. An important piece of legislation – the city’s 2025 budget – was approved on its third and final reading on December 9.

Various administrative and committee head reports are on the the agenda.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.