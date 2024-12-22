FOP donations…

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 recently presented custom-made challenge coins to the law enforcement agencies of Van Wert County. This was done to honor and recognize the men and women that hold the thin blue line, keeping the community safe. The front of the coin features the Van Wert County logo which is surrounded by each agencies patch and the FOP logo. The reverse side of the coin depicts the law enforcement prayer. The coins were presented by FOP Lodge 62 President Bruce Showalter to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach, Van Wert City Police Chief Doug Weigle, Delphos City Police Chief Mark Slate and Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 81 Sergeant Mike Ziehr. These coins will be given to every member of each agency by their department heads. Photos submitted