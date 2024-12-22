Horse racing, more at Chamber event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to an exciting evening of dining and fundraising from 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at the Jr. Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

“A Night at the Races” annual dinner and awards ceremony will feature video horse racing, a delicious dinner and drinks and recognition of some area businesses. Come dressed in your best racing attire – think elegant hats and stylish outfits. Get involved by naming your horse and cheering them on during the race or advertise your business in the racing program supporting the Chamber.

Tickets are $50 per person, with corporate tables of six starting at $300. To register for the event, click here or contact the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or at chamber@vanwertchamber.com.