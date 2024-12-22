State DCC: make sure pot is locked up

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — For many Ohioans, the busy holiday season is a time for gatherings with family and loved ones of all ages. The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control is reminding adults of the extreme danger that improperly stored cannabis can pose to children if accessed and consumed.

IF you have children living in your home or you plan to host young families, Ohio adults who purchase cannabis are responsible for storing it in a manner that will prevent consumption by youth, such as in a safe or lockbox.

While Division of Cannabis Control-licensed dispensaries are required to sell cannabis products in child-resistant, non-enticing, tested packages, DCC Superintendent Jim Canepa said consumers must also ensure items are stored in a thoughtful manner. In addition, parents should be aware of unregulated intoxicating hemp that can appear like candy, is not in child-resistant packaging, and may contain dangerous toxins.

According to the Central Ohio Poison Center, more than 500 Ohio children under the age of six across the state were exposed to edibles from January 2024 through November 2024. That puts the state on track for a 30 percent increase in exposures to edibles among this age group compared to 2023.

“As we make plans to gather with family and friends this holiday season, it’s important for Ohioans to understand and follow all cannabis regulations and always keep safety top of mind,” Canepa said. “Understanding the laws with regard to usage and taking the proper steps to ensure cannabis stays out of the hands of minors will help to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for everyone.”

Using non-medical cannabis under the age of 21 is prohibited, and providing cannabis to minors can lead to fines and possible jail time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can adversely affect developing brains, which continue maturing until the age of 25. Preventing access to cannabis products by children and teens is critical in protecting their safety and health.