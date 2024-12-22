Weekend boys, girls hoops roundup

VW independent sports

Boys basketball

Lima Central Catholic 57 Van Wert 49

Van Wert started fast but Lima Central Catholic finished strong, as the Thunderbirds defeated the Cougars 57-49 on Saturday.

Cohen Bragg drilled three triples in the opening quarter and Zach Crummey added eight points and Van Wert led 19-11 at the end of the period. The second quarter was a one scoring one, but the Cougars led 26-20 at halftime. In the third quarter, Lima Central Catholic’s Jordan Priddy scored nine points and Jeff Williams added seven, and the Thunderbirds took a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Crummey and Xavier Kelly each scored four points in the third stanza. Priddy added 11 more points in the final period and finished with a game high 27 points. Crummey was Van Wert’s high scorer with 22 points while Bragg and Kelly each added nine points.

Chayse Overholt (11) pulls up for a three pointer against Fort Jennings. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The Cougars (3-5) will travel to Ottoville on Saturday, making it the first of five straight road games. The next Van Wert home game will be January 17 against Wapakoneta. Lima Central Catholic (4-2) will play at Shawnee on Friday.

Crestview 63 Kalida 55

CONVOY — The Knights notched their fourth straight win with Saturday’s 63-55 victory over Kalida.

12 of Crestview’s 19 first quarter points came on treys – two by Owen Heckler and one each by Braxton Leeth and Tommy Heffner. Heckler drilled two more triples in the second quarter, Leeth added five points and the Knights led 36-24 at the break. Heffner added his fifth and final three pointer in the third quarter and Heffner tossed in five points to push Crestview’s lead to 52-33 to start the fourth quarter.

Heffner led all scorers with 20 points, Heckler added 17, Wren Sheets added 12 and Leeth finished with 10 points. Kalida was led by Logan Kerner and Owen Grime, who each scored 10 points.

Crestview (6-3) will host Ottoville on Friday while Kalida (3-5) will travel to Lincolnview the same night.

Fort Jennings 55 Lincolnview 50

FORT JENNINGS – Lincolnview had three scorers finish in double figures but the Lancers came up short and fell to Fort Jennings 55-50 on Saturday.

Chayse Overholt had 15 pionts, Max Hammons added 14 points and Zander Coil chipped in 10 points. Jarron Swick of Fort Jennings led all scorers with 25 points and Ian Howbert added 10.

The Lancers (2-4) will host Kalida on Friday and Fort Jennings (5-3) will host Temple Christian the same night.

Crestview 50 Kalida 36 (girls)

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights got back on track with a 50-36 home win against Kalida on Saturday afternoon.

Ellie Kline and Kaci Gregory led the charge with 17 and 12 points respectively.

The Lady Knights (8-2) will head to Putnam County to face Ottawa-Glandorf on Saturday, with the junior varsity tipoff slated for 11 a.m.

Crestview’s JV team defeated Kalida 35-34.