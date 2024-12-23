Angel Tree gifts…

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have again this year adopted children from the Angel Tree Project to help make their Christmas a little brighter. Tags are placed on the lodge Angel Tree which contains the items needed for the kids. The members of the Lodge take the tags from the tree, buy and wrap the items (shown above) and bring them back to the Lodge. The members of the Christmas Angel Tree Committee then deliver the packages to the location before Christmas. This has been a project of the Lodge for several years and the lodge members look forward to the Angel Tree being put up in the Lodge. By participating in this project, the Van Wert Elks are able to show the community that Elks Care – Elks Share. Photo submitted