Ben Folds coming to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live announces with great pride that Ben Folds, one of the most influential music creators and performers of our generation, will bring his renowned “Ben Folds and A Piano” tour to the Niswonger stage on Saturday, March 15. This highly anticipated performance is presented by Squash and Porter and proudly supported by Laing Family Dentistry and Seth and Anna Baker.

Ben Folds, an Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and composer, has captivated audiences worldwide with his genre-bending music. From his groundbreaking work with Ben Folds Five to his acclaimed solo albums and collaborative projects, Folds has consistently pushed musical boundaries. His latest pop solo album, What Matters Most (2023), garnered rave reviews and led to sold-out performances. Additionally, his first Christmas album, Sleigher, released in 2024, has become an instant holiday favorite.

Folds’ artistry extends beyond the pop genre. In 2025, he is set to release a live album recorded with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Serving in his eighth year as the NSO’s first-ever Artistic Advisor, Folds curates the “Declassified: Ben Folds Presents” concert series, blending contemporary artists with orchestral brilliance. His versatility as a performer sees him touring as a pop artist while collaborating with some of the world’s most prestigious symphony orchestras.

Ben Folds will take the Niswonger stage on March 15. Photo submitted

Beyond the stage, Ben Folds is a New York Times best selling author, celebrated for his memoir and in it his creative storytelling. He frequently guest stars in film and television and is actively working on new compositions for film, TV, and theater. Folds’ commitment to music education shines through his “Keys For Kids” initiative, launched in 2022 in his home state of North Carolina. This charitable program provides resources and keyboards to nonprofits offering piano lessons to children from economically disadvantaged households.

As a passionate advocate for the arts, Folds actively works to enhance arts education and public policy as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund.

Don’t miss the chance to witness an unforgettable evening with Ben Folds and just a piano. Tickets are on sale to members now, and will be on sale to the public starting January 1 at vanwertlive.com. Mark your calendar for March 15, and prepare to be inspired by one of music’s greatest innovators.

