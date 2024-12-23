The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Dec. 23, 2024

Top 10 stories of 2024 to be featured

VW independent staff

With 2024 coming to an end, the Van Wert independent will publish a series of articles on what it deems the top 10 news stories of the year. The series will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 26-28, and Monday and Tuesday, December 30-31, with the top two local news stories published on Tuesday, December 31. The feature will include stories that have generated the most interest from the community and/or have had the most impact on the community.

