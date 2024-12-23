VW girls come up short vs. Jefferson

VW independent sports

Points were at a premium during Monday night’s non-conference girls basketball game at the Cougar’s Den, as Delphos Jefferson defeated Van Wert 32-23.

The Wildcats led 10-3 after the first quarter and 18-8 at halftime. Van Wert managed to close the gap to three, 21-18 after three quarters but Delphos Jefferson outscored the hosts 11-5 in the fourth quarter. Kyah Kimmett led the Wildcats with 11 points while Jazzlyn Florence led Van Wert with 12 points, including seven in the third quarter.

Van Wert (1-7) will travel to Delphos St. John’s next Monday while Delphos Jefferson (5-4) will host Paulding the same night.