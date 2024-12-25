Minimum wage about to increase

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase next Wednesday, January 1, 2025, to $10.70 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.35 per hour for tipped employees. The new minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $394,000 per year.

The current minimum wage is $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour for tipped employees. The 2024 Ohio minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $385,000.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed by Ohio voters in November, 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on January 1 each year by the rate of inflation. The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers over the 12-month period prior to September. The CPI-W index increased by 2.4 percent over the 12-month period from September 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2024.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $394,000 or less per year after January 1, 2025, and for 14-and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.