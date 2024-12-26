Lincolnview BOE to meet on Monday

VW independent staff

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Monday, December 30, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is for the board to decide on changing the district’s affiliation from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center to the Mercer County Educational Service Center. The potential switch was first brought up by Superintendent Jeff Snyder at the November board meeting and again at the December meeting. A decision on the possible switch was postponed to allow for a full board vote, as board member Lori Snyder was absent from the December meeting.

Monday’s meeting is open to the public.