Tim Franklin Bollenbacher, 77, of Rockford, passed away on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

Born March 12 1947, he was the youngest son of Harold A. and Martha L. White Bollenbacher’s five sons: Robert, Harold Jr. (dec), James (dec), Randall (dec), and Tim.

From Chattanooga, Ohio, Tim graduated from Parkway High School in 1966, and married Vickie L. Gause Bollenbacher on August 3, 1969. They are survived by three children: Brian; Monte (Candida); Abby (Jonathan); and five grandchildren, Schad, Gabriella, Gavin, Ivy Franklynn, and Bear.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Tim was preceded in death by his grandchild, Taylor Methot; and son-in-law, Chuck Plimmer.

If you couldn’t find Tim, he was probably outside spading around the pine trees and tending his flower beds. After a rapid decline from Parkinsonism, he’s now found in the hearts of his wife of 55 years, Vickie, his children and grandchildren.

He was a lifelong lover of music, sweets and animals. He grew up in Chattanooga, eating the lumps out of the brown sugar bin at his Dad’s store, Bollenbacher Grocery. He had ponies in his youth, bred and sold AKC cocker spaniels in adulthood and always enjoyed having a canary or love birds in the house.

He and Vickie were active members of Chatt Grange and Chattanooga United Methodist Church. The last few years, they enjoyed snow birding with family in Southern California. Tim proudly maintained his Ohio and Indiana Licenses of Cosmetology since 1966. He owned and operated The Corner House Beauty Shop in Chatt, until the family moved to a home near Rockford in 1984. He retired from General Electric after 33 years of building motors. After retirement from GE, Tim continued to do hair at various local salons and nursing homes.

There will be no services. Enjoy your next cup of coffee and slice of cake in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Chattanooga United Methodist Church..

