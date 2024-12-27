Cheryle Ann (Finkbiner) Arn

Cheryle Ann (Finkbiner) Arn, 73, of Van Wert passed away peacefully Thursday night, December 26, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on June 17, 1951, in Terre Haute, Indiana, the daughter of Richard F. Finkbiner and Edna Mae (Fisher) Finkbiner, who both preceded him in death. On May 22, 2005, she married Carl F. Arn who survives in Van Wert.

Other family survivors include children, Patty Glasgow of Terre Haute; Tina (Dave) Mefferd of Van Wert, and Angie (Rich) Babcock of Deshler; 27 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and her sister Becky (Bill) Hurtig of Paulding.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sons, Michael Glasgow and Edward Glasgow, and siblings Patty Finkbiner, Phyllis Brockman, and Richard “Fred” Finkbiner.

Cheryle was a 1969 graduate of Wiley High School in Terre Haute and studied at the St. Mary’s of the Woods College (dietary management). She was the dietary manager at the former Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos and volunteered at the LifeWise Academy with the kids. She was also a member of the Van Wert Area Cushman Club as the club’s secretary. Cheryle was a member of the Grace Bible Church, Van Wert where served as the church’s treasurer and was involved in the women’s bible study group.

A memorial service for Cheryle will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Grace Bible Church with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church, LifeWise Academy or the Stillwater Hospice Home of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.