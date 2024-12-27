Friday night hoops scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys and girls high school basketball games played on Friday, December 27.
Boys
Non-conference
Allen East 59 Cory-Rawson 15
Arlington 48 Wayne Trace 44
Bath 75 Cardinal Stritch 41
Bluffton 63 Emmanuel Christian 44
Botkins 65 Minster 39
Coldwater 63 Ansonia 24
Crestview 70 Ottoville 30
Delphos St. John’s 74 Delphos Jefferson 29
Edgerton 51 Antwerp 38
Edon 62 Hicksville 52
Fort Jennings 60 Temple Christian 37
Fort Recovery 52 South Adams (IN) 42
Kalida 69 Lincolnview 53
Lima Sr. 84 Findlay 34
McComb 54 Kenton 45
Napoleon 69 Ayersville 40
New Bremen 69 Hardin Northern 26
Parkway 52 Centerburg 45
Paulding 56 North Central 41
Shawnee 74 Lima Central Catholic 59
Spencerville 70 St. Marys Memorial 34
Tinora 46 Miller City 43
PCL
Columbus Grove 79 Leipsic 60
Girls
Allen East 55 Lima Sr. 43
Celina 44 Botkins 32
Elida 44 New Knoxville 32
Lincolnview 47 New Bremen 40
Marion Local 51 St. Henry 42
Mississinawa Valley 48 Parkway 35
Toledo Bowsher 56 Fairview 42
POSTED: 12/27/24 at 10:12 pm.