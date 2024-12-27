Friday night hoops scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys and girls high school basketball games played on Friday, December 27.

Boys

Non-conference

Allen East 59 Cory-Rawson 15

Arlington 48 Wayne Trace 44

Bath 75 Cardinal Stritch 41

Bluffton 63 Emmanuel Christian 44

Botkins 65 Minster 39

Coldwater 63 Ansonia 24

Crestview 70 Ottoville 30

Delphos St. John’s 74 Delphos Jefferson 29

Edgerton 51 Antwerp 38

Edon 62 Hicksville 52

Fort Jennings 60 Temple Christian 37

Fort Recovery 52 South Adams (IN) 42

Kalida 69 Lincolnview 53

Lima Sr. 84 Findlay 34

McComb 54 Kenton 45

Napoleon 69 Ayersville 40

New Bremen 69 Hardin Northern 26

Parkway 52 Centerburg 45

Paulding 56 North Central 41

Shawnee 74 Lima Central Catholic 59

Spencerville 70 St. Marys Memorial 34

Tinora 46 Miller City 43

PCL

Columbus Grove 79 Leipsic 60

Girls

Allen East 55 Lima Sr. 43

Celina 44 Botkins 32

Elida 44 New Knoxville 32

Lincolnview 47 New Bremen 40

Marion Local 51 St. Henry 42

Mississinawa Valley 48 Parkway 35

Toledo Bowsher 56 Fairview 42