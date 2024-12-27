Janice Charline Glover

Janice Charline Glover, born on March 27, 1935, in her family home in Marietta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at Vancrest Health Care.

A cherished member of her community, Janice was deeply involved with Central Christian Church in Kettering, where she made lasting connections and contributed significantly to the church’s activities.

Janice dedicated her professional life to serving others. She worked for Borchers Insurance for many years and later took on the role of a home health aide for a Dayton agency, where her compassionate nature shone brightly. Her commitment to helping those in need was evident in both her career and her personal life.

A proud graduate of the Fairborn High School Class of 1953, Janice married her husband Marvin Glover in 1954, forming a loving partnership that spanned 52 years until his passing. Together, they nurtured a family filled with love and support.

Janice leaves behind her surviving son, Mike Glover, and grandson Andy Glover, both residing in Florida. Throughout her life, she maintained close relationships with many nieces and nephews, including Diana Kinstle Greve, who provided assistance during Janice’s later years.

Janice was known for her steadfast friendships, including an extraordinary bond with Shirley Grosklos that lasted an incredible 85 years. She also had very close relationships with John and Phyllis Wortman, and Claudia McCall.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin Glover; her son, Bill Glover; parents, Doris and Charles Hedrick; brothers, Ed, Gerald, and Randall Hedrick; a sister, Betty Hedrick Kinstle, and her good friend Beaulah Stockdale.

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Janice at Central Christian Church, 1200 Forrer Boulevard. Visitation will be held on January 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Janice will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Janice Charline Glover will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and the countless lives she touched throughout her journey. Her legacy of love will endure in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

In honor of Janice, preferred memorials: Central Christian Church, Dayton.