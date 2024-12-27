Johnson earns special honor from AFCA

VW independent sports/submitted information

Former Van Wert Cougars football player Dru Johnson will be honored at the Allstate Sugar Bowl quarterfinal playoff game on January 1. Johnson has been recognized by the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his exceptional community service and dedication off the field. This prestigious award is given to the top 22 college football players who exemplify these qualities.

Dru Johnson

He has poured countless hours into community service, driven by a deep commitment to helping others. From coaching high school athletes and refereeing flag football, to leading worship with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, his volunteer work is as varied as it is impactful. He’s been a key figure at events like the NCAA Women’s Final Four Tourney Town and the Ashland University Special Olympics, where he led activities for special needs students.

Johnson’s service extends to disaster relief, distributing school supplies and supporting local churches. His passion for giving back is evident in everything he does, making him a true asset to his community and a shining example of selflessness. The honor is a fantastic opportunity to inspire young community athletes, showing them that no matter where they come from, they can achieve great things.

Johnson was a record-setting wide receiver on the 2020 Division IV Van Wert state championship football team and is now a member of the Division II Ashland University Eagles football team. This past season, Johnson had 23 receptions for 337 yards and one touchdown.