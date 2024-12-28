Knights enjoy 70-30 win over Ottoville

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — It was total domination from start to finish, as the Crestview Knights rolled by visiting Ottoville 70-30 on Friday night. The win was the fifth straight for Crestview (7-3) while Ottoville dropped to 5-4.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We put together a full game at both ends of the floor for the first time this year. We have played well in spurts but tonight we were able to put it all together.”

Just how dominating was Crestview? While reaching their highest single game point total so far this season, the Knights hit 69 percent of their two point shots (25-of-36) and 6-of-11 three pointers (55 percent) and finished 31-of-47 overall (66 percent) from the floor. Defensively, Crestview held Ottoville to 6-of-17 (35 percent) from two point range, 3-of-14 (21 percent) from beyond the three point arc, and 9-of-31 (29 percent) overall.

In addition, the Knights out-rebounded the Big Green 26-14 and had just five turnovers, compared to 14 by Ottoville. The only advantage for Ottoville came at the foul line, where the Big Green went 9-of-13, compared to 4-of-9 by Crestview.

“We were able to get a little rest over break after playing five games in nine days,” Etzler explained. “I think the rest helped and our guys were really locked in at practice to prepare for tonight’s game.”

In the first quarter, Braxton Leeth and Tommy Heffner each tossed in five points and Wren Sheets added four and Crestview zipped out to an 18-9 lead by the end of the period. Heffner added seven more in the second quarter and Hayden Perrott scored seven, and the Knights held Ottoville to just six points in the period, all from the free throw line, and led 38-15 at halftime.

Heffner, who finished with a game high 18 points, and Perrott scored six points in the third quarter and Wren Sheets added a pair of baskets to boost the lead to 57-29 entering the fourth quarter. The Knights then outscored Ottoville 13-1 in the final period.

Perrott finished the game with 16 points and Leeth and Sheets each scored 12 points. Will Sheets added eight points and six rebounds. Ashton Miller led Ottoville with 10 points, including six in the third quarter, while Brandon Calvelage added nine points.

Ottoville will host Van Wert tonight and Crestview will host Antwerp on Saturday, January 4 (5 p.m. junior varsity start).

Box score

Crestview 18 20 19 13 – 70

Ottoville 9 6 14 1 – 30

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 6-1-16; Braxton Leeth 5-0-12; Liam Putman 2-0-4; Tommy Heffner 7-3-18; Wren Sheets 6-0-12; Will Sheets 4-0-8

Ottoville: Ashton Miller 3-3-10; Alex Leis 1-0-3; Brandon Calvelage 3-2-9; Landon Horstman 1-3-5; Joe Leis 1-0-2; JJ Hoersten 0-1-1

JV: Crestview 33-30