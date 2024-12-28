Lancer girls clip the NB Cardinals

VW independent sports

NEW BREMEN — Keira Breese scored 16 points, Emerson Walker added 13 and Lincolnview defeated New Bremen 47-40 at the T&T Auto Holiday Tournament at New Bremen on Friday.

The game looked like it would be a shootout early on, as the Lancers led 20-16 after the first period, with Breese and Walker combining for 15 points. However, the scoring pace slowed considerably after that, but Lincolnview carried a 26-24 lead into halftime. The Lancers led 35-32 after three quarters.

Lincolnview (4-5) will play Anna in the championship game of the tournament at 12:30 p.m. today.