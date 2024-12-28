OSHP releases Xmas crash statistics

COLUMBUS — According to provisional statistics, two people were killed in two fatal crashes on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday. Of the two people killed, one was not wearing a safety belt. The two-day Christmas reporting period began Tuesday, December 23 at midnight and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25.

During the reporting period, troopers arrested 44 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 11 for illegal drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 84 safety belt and 31 distracted driving violations. Additionally, troopers assisted 434 motorists on Ohio roadways.

During last year’s four-day Christmas holiday reporting period, from December 22 to 25, there were 12 people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Ohio roads.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.