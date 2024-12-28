Second quarter issues plague the Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It was a classic snowball effect at Lincolnview High School Friday night.

Max Hammons had just hit a bucket and the Lancers and Kalida were tied 22-22 with 4:45 left in the second quarter but from there, everything seemed to work in favor of the Wildcats. Kalida finished the period on an 18-2 scoring run for a 40-24 halftime lead and from there, the visitors went on to defeat Lincolnview 69-53.

During the decisive run, Kalida’s Jackson Schroeder scored eight consecutive points, while Lincolnview had several missed opportunities and mustered just a pair of free throws. Schroeder went on to finish with a game high 18 points, including 14 in the first half.

Lincolnview’s Kreston Tow (1) tries to split a pair of Kalida defenders. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

“The wheels kind of came off the wagon for us,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We had some bad turnovers that led to easy baskets for them, then to start the second half it kind of the same thing. We tried to make some adjustments but it was difficult for us. Give credit to Kalida though, they’re an athletic team and they were able to make some clutch shots and their length gave us some issues.”

Kalida’s Braylon Smith drilled a trey to begin the third quarter at the Wildcats were able to expand their lead to as many as 21 in the period. Schroeder and Jaxon Hoffman combined for nine points in the third quarter and Kalida carried a 56-36 advantage into the final stanza.

Kalida blistered the nets with 29-of-47 (62 percent) shooting, including 25-of-38 from two point range. The Wildcats also held a distinct advantage on the boards, 29-19.

The game was nip-and-tuck in the first quarter and the first half of the second period. Behind six points by Schroeder, the Wildcats led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter. Chayse Overholt scored five points in the opening period and Zander Coil drained a triple. The Lancers led twice in the second quarter, 18-17 on a bucket by Kreston Tow and another by Coil that made it 20-19.

“I thought we played well in the first quarter and even halfway through the second quarter,” Hammons said. “I thought we executed well and I think we forced them into tough shots but give them credit, they were able to make them. Coach (Ryan) Stechschulte does a phenomenal job with his team. I think our mindset changes when we’re making shots but even when we’re not making them our mindset on the defensive end has to stay the same and I think that’s where it teeter-tottered and went the other way.”

“We have to find ways to use our size to our advantage and try to help us in these situations so we can find a way to win a game,” he added.

Lincolnview had three players in double figures, as Hammons and Overholt each finished with 12 points while Tow added 10. The Lancers were 20-of-45 (44 percent) shooting, but just 8-of-20 from the foul line.

Lincolnview will try to snap a four game losing streak on Monday when former NWC foe Ada comes in for a non-conference game.

“We’ll practice and watch a little film and discuss them a little bit just to get our guys ready to go,” Hammons said. “We have to refocus and believe in ourselves even when we have some bad stretches. We’ll have a walk through on Monday morning and hopefully we’ll have our minds ready come Monday night.”

Box score

Wildcats 17 23 16 13 – 69

Lancers 14 10 12 17 – 53

Kalida: Braylon Smith 2-0-5; Nathan Kahle 1-0-2; Logan Kerner 2-2-6; Jackson Schroeder 9-0-18; Owen Grime 4-0-9; Jacob Siebeneck 3-1-9; Parker Vorst 2-0-4; Jaxon Hoffman 5-4-14; Griffin Klausing 1-0-2

Lincolnview: Kreston Tow 4-2-10; Max Hammons 4-3-12; Zander Coil 3-1-8; Gavin Evans 2-0-4; Chayse Overholt 4-2-12; Jackson Ingledue 1-0-3; Kody Hamilton 2-0-4

JV: Lincolnview 58-47