Top 10 of ’24: Council, Brumback Library see changes

Van Wert City Council President Thad Eikenbary presided over his first meeting in January. Van Wert independent file photo

Editor’s note: As the end of 2024 draws near, the Van Wert independent is publishing what it judges to be the Top 10 stories of the year. Articles featuring two stories each will be published daily, with the top two stories published on Tuesday, December 31. Today’s article features the No. 6 and No. 5 top stories.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No. 6 – Van Wert City Council starts new year with a new look

The eight-member Van Wert City Council began 2024 with a different look, with three new members taking their seats, along with a new city auditor. Later in the year, one of council’s newest members stepped down and was replaced by another newcomer.

Thad Eikenbary officially took over as council president. He defeated former Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis and Kirby Kelly in the November, 2023 election and replaced Jerry Mazur, who retired from public service. Two other new council members began their terms as well — At-Large City Councilwoman Jana Ringwald and Second Ward City Councilman Jordan Dettrow.

Ringwald took over for Bill Marshall, who ran unopposed for the seat previously held by Davis, while Dettrow stepped in for David Stinnett, who chose not to seek re-election. However, Dettrow resigned in late November after he and his family moved to a home outside of the second ward. He was replaced by Greg Roberts earlier this month.

In addition, Erika Blackmore took over as the new city auditor. She ran unopposed in the November, 2023 general election and replaced longtime City Auditor Martha Balyeat, who retired at the end of her term.

Overall, it was a busy and productive year for members of council, as they tackled several important issues. One of those issues will be highlighted as one of the top stories of 2024.

No. 5 – Schmidt tabbed as new library director

The Brumback Library Board of Trustees picked a new director in early 2024 and they didn’t have to go far to find her.

In January of this year, the board announced the selection of Nellie Schmidt as the library’s new director. At the time, Schmidt served as district media specialist with the Van Wert City Schools. She took over for longtime director John Carr, who resigned amid controversy in August, 2023. Schmidt assumed her new duties at the Brumback Library in early June.

Nellie Schmidt

“I am honored and excited to embark on this journey as the newly appointed director of the Brumback Library,” Schmidt said when the announcement was made. “I look forward to working with staff to preserve the history of the Brumback Library while creating a library that is up-to-date, inclusive, engaging and inviting. There are exciting changes coming to the library and I am so grateful that I get to be a part of that.”

“Her creativity, passion, and hard work has led to a remarkable transformation at the Van Wert City Schools library and will continue to serve the community well at the Brumback Library,” Brumback Library Board of Trustees President Dave Brumback said. “With 20 years of experience in public education, 17 of them in library media management, she is well qualified to lead us in transforming how we serve the city and county communities.”

It’s been noted by many patrons that since Schmidt took over, the library has been more inviting and more user-friendly.

In a press release announcing Schmidt’s hiring, the board noted her appointment was coming at an exciting time for the library.

“With transformational technology and programming advancements in progress, the Trustees are committed to building a foundation to faithfully serve the residents of Van Wert County for the next 125 years,” the statement said.

The Brumback Library is known as the first county library in the United States.

Monday: the No. 4 and No. 3 top stories.