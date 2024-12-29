Dixie L. Rathert

Dixie L. Rathert, 82, passed away Saturday morning, December 28, 2024, at her residence near Ohio City.

She was born on July 11, 1942, the daughter of Robert D. Tope and Mary Marie (Girod) Tope, who both preceded her in death. She was married to James Wilson, who passed away in 1970. On March 25, 1977, she married Dennis L. Rathert who survives.

Other family members include her children, Cindy (Kevin) Heller of Decatur, Indiana, Denise Chavarria of Van Wert, Diana (Mark) Breece of Van Wert, Trent (Stacy) Dawson of Van Wert, Tonya (Michael) Green of Van Wert and Heidi (Shawn) Clay of Van Wert; a sister, Joyce Witte of Decatur; two brothers, Rex (Nancy) Replogle of Van Wert and Jeff Replogle of Wren; a brother-in-law, Robert Stuckey of Van Wert; 16 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her step-father, Paul Luther Replogle; two children, Rodney Dawson and Julie Wilson Miller; a brother, Steven A. Replogle; a sister, Norma Jean Stuckey; a brother-in law, Herman Witte and a great granddaughter, Emberlynn Dawson.

Dixie was a 1960 graduate of Van Wert High School and had worked at the Holiday Inn, Wal-Mart, and Universal Lettering. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning but especially her children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. There will be calling hours from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, and from 9-11 a.m. Friday prior to services.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

