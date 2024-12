Sunday earthquake could be felt locally

VW independent staff

HICKSVILLE – An early Sunday morning earthquake occurred in northwest Ohio and could be felt in parts of the area, including Van Wert County.

According to theĀ United States Geological Survey, a 2.9 magnitude earthquak, which is considered minor, originated approximately 0.5 miles south-southeast of Hicksville at 6:46 a.m. No damage was reported.